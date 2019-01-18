‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Wishes Happy Birthday to Ex-Girlfriend Betty White

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is officially celebrating iconic Golden Girls star and “ex-girlfriend” Betty White on her 97th birthday.

You can check out his tweet below:

I don’t usually talk about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @BettyMWhite 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ycpxHTorG4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2019

Last year, Reynolds celebrated White’s birthday with a cheeky Instagram post that showed his red leather suit-clad mercenary holding a hot dog and a martini, toasting “another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies.”

The lovebirds previously co-starred in 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, where Reynolds played a slavish assistant pushed into faux marrying his overbearing boss (Sandra Bullock) to prevent her deportation to her native Canada.

Reynolds also evoked White’s name on her 94th birthday in 2016 when sharing a Deadpool TV spot, tweeting, “Betty White was born 94 years ago today. Some time later, this movie got made. Coincidence?”

White later appeared in a special promo advertising 2016’s Deadpool, innocently spilling profanity-ridden praise upon the R-rated anti-superhero blockbuster awarded “four Golden Girls.”

The ad, above, ends with White sat in the lap of a Deadpool standee — reading “sit on this” — and flashing an enthusiastic two thumbs up.

The actress and comedian, hailed as the “First Lady of Television” for maintaining the longest television career of any female entertainer, was recognized at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September, where the Mary Tyler Moore Show star joked about her longevity.

“Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television, and I took it as a big compliment,” White said. “And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, and she said, ‘First lady, she’s that old. She was the first one way back!’”

White then reflected on her more than 70-year career, adding, “It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you are still putting up with me… It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”