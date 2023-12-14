Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Released

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, which will release next summer. The film will bring back Eddie Murphy to the role, teaming him with The Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Judge Reinhold and John Ashton also return to reprise their roles from the original movies, giving the whole thing a bit of a family reunion feel. Axel F is the movie's third title, after Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley were used during production.

Returning from the original films are Murphy, Reinhold, Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Besides Gordon-Levitt, the new film will add Taylour Paige as Axel's daughter Jane and Kevin Bacon as police captain Cade Grant.

"Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising," director Mark Molloy told Netflix's Tudum newsletter. "For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best."

"Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills," veteran producer Bruckheimer added. "He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive."

You can see the trailer below.

Murphy has been trying to get Axel back on the beat for a decade, starting with a TV pitch that almost went in 2014. By 2016, he had given up on that, and was trying to make a fourth movie -- which obviously eventually paid off. The character is synonymous with Murphy, and seeing him back in the role is like seeing Harrison Ford back as Indiana Jones or the Ghostbusters cast taking up their proton packs again. He previously revisited the world of Coming to America in 2021's Coming 2 America, which released on Prime Video.

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.



From Producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman, and Director Mark Molloy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Only on Netflix, Summer 2024.

