Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Post-Credits Tease Should Finally Introduce the Next Spider-Man

The post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day really didn’t make any sense, but it did get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans talking. In the movie, Ned Leeds used his technical wizardry to create a spider-tracker app that people could download on their phones and then use to tag when they saw Spider-Man in their area. This was shown only a couple of times, usually as a gag, and the best was when Ned said that it showed Spider-Man was in his neighborhood, and Spider-Man walked in and acted jokingly surprised. However, the spider-tracker app reappeared in the post-credits scene, which made little sense when it said someone saw Spider-Man in space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This got MCU fans speculating that the Spider-Man seen in space could be Tobey Maguire on one of the ships coming to Earth-616, similar to how the Fantastic Four were arriving at the end of Thunderbolts*. Others thought it had to do with Battleworld. However, another idea is that it could be a Spider-Man from another Earth, but not Maguire’s Spider-Man. Instead, it could be Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Post-Credits Should Lead to Miles Morales

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales needs to come to the MCU, and not to replace Peter Parker, but to work with him and be mentored by him. One of the most entertaining things in Marvel Comics is seeing Peter and Miles working together as Spider-Men, and that could be a lot of fun for the next Spider-Man movie. There is no reason it couldn’t happen either. Sony has already said there are no Spider-Man live-action spin-off movies in active development. Next year, in between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the animated Miles Morales movies will release the third and final part of that trilogy.

There is also some precedent in the comics. In the Secret Wars series in Marvel Comics, some of the heroes created a type of ark that they left the planet in so they could find a way to fix things. This included members of both Earth-616 and Earth-1610. Among these heroes was Miles Morales. He even played a huge role in the final battle against Doctor Doom when his kindness in sharing a hamburger with Molecule Man caused Molecule Man to refuse to help Doom in his battle with Reed Richards. In the end, Miles’ kindness had Molecule Man even add him to the rebooted Earth-616, but Molecule Man also resurrected Miles’ mother and reunited him with his dad. It was the perfect way to integrate Miles into Earth-616.

That said, with Miles Morales finishing up his animated trilogy next year, it is perfect timing for him to be on the ark heading to Battleworld, if the movies follow the same idea as the comic book storyline. Having Miles show up would be a nice way to bring Miles to Earth-616 after Avengers: Secret Wars with his family, and to have him join Peter Parker as the Spider-Man who lives to defend Brooklyn. It could even add another member to the possible Champions team with Kamala Khan, Ironheart, Kate Bishop, and Wiccan.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Spider-Tracker Scene Makes No Sense

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Using the spider-tracker post-credits scene with Ned to bring in Miles Morales is a great idea, but the truth is that the scene makes absolutely no sense. The basis for this app is that when people see Spider-Man, they add a notice to the tracker so people know where he might be at any time. This is fun for Spider-Man fans, but it is also something that could make his job harder because villains could see it too. Whatever the cause-and-effect, there is no way that someone would use it in space.

Honestly, there could only be a couple of reasons that the spider-tracker could have alerted Ned that Spider-Man was seen in space. One is that Spider-Man himself updated it, maybe as a way to let Ned know that he is okay. That is a nice thought, and it goes along with the idea that they are reconnecting after the handshake at the end. The second explanation is that a fan altered the app that Spider-Man was in space, and the biggest superhero fangirl in the MCU is Kamala Khan. That would be the most hilarious explanation if Kamala were in space with Spider-Man and let everyone know she saw him there. That would be perfect for Kamala to get excited about seeing a superhero, even though she is one too.

Of course, whether it is Peter letting Ned know he is okay, or Kamala fangirling over seeing him up there, it still makes absolutely no sense. There is no way that anyone who sees Spider-Man in space could use the app and get the signal back to Earth from a regular phone. But then again, this is the MCU, so really anything is possible.