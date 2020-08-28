Bill & Ted 3: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Send Message to Fans on Release Day

✖

The most excellent day has finally arrived! Bill & Ted Face the Music is officially available to watch on VOD and in select theaters, and the long-awaited threequel is getting decent early reviews. The movie currently has an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty great for a comedy follow-up that was 29 years in the making. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "a most triumphant time." In honor of the movie's release, franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter recorded a special message to the fans.

"We want to take a moment to say thank you," Winter says in the video. "Thank you to our amazing fans all around the world for all your support over the years, and for embodying what it truly means to be excellent," Reeves adds. "Party on," Winter replies. You can watch the full video, which includes Reeves saying that this movie was made "for you, with you, and because of you," in the tweet below:

And now, a message to all of you, the most resplendent fans in the universe, from your two favorite dudes - Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter. Enjoy Bill & Ted Face the Music, and never forget to be excellent to each other, dudes! 🤘🎸 #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/u75BkanZWI — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 28, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted 3 will also feature Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.