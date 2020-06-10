Bill & Ted Face the Music Contains These Tributes to George Carlin

Whoa! Happy #BillAndTedDay!! Screenwriters @ed_solomon and Chris Matheson gave us a most excellent tour of all the Bill & Ted movies, including a few bits on #BillAndTed3!! pic.twitter.com/i5ePy2oiJb — Fandango (@Fandango) June 9, 2020

Nearly all of the original cast from the first two Bill & Ted films will be returning for Bill & Ted Face the Music, but with George Carlin having passed away in 2008, his Rufus won't be appearing in the film, though a new featurette about the upcoming film confirms at least two Easter eggs that will pay tribute to the figure. One of the tributes to the actor is a character being named after his daughter, while another reference is connected to the series' mythology, as the characters possess a watch gifted to them by Rufus in the first film and a message inscribed upon it is revealed in the new sequel.

Screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson confirmed to Fandango that Kristen Schaal's character in the film is named "Kelly" in honor of Carlin's real-life daughter Kelly Carlin. Additionally, the watch the characters were gifted in the first film reveals the message, "Sometimes things don't make sense until the end of the story," confirming that the sequence in the debut film was more than just a fleeting moment.

In the new film, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

As it stands, the new film is set to land in theaters on August 21st, but given the status of movie theaters and their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear if enough theaters will be open in time to accommodate that release. While California movie theaters could be open as soon as later this week, there are still two months to go before the upcoming sequel's release, with it being possible the pandemic will grow worse and force the film to reevaluate, or improve and theaters could operate closer to full capacity.

