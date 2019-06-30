Bill & Ted 3 Begins Filming on Monday

It has been 28 years since Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appeared on the big screen as Bill and Ted, but the two are finally reuniting for next year’s Bill & Ted Face the Music. One of the movie’s writers, Ed Solomon, who also penned Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, recently took to Twitter to announce that the movie will start filming on Monday, July 1st!

Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00. — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) June 29, 2019

“Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00,” Solomon wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, clearly excited about the news:

“I can’t wait! Also, my thoughts are with you as you enter production during a New Orleans summer,” @keithcalder replied.

“Excellent! We’re all behind you, Ed :),” @mattwagner added.

“I’m just glad it’s happening at all. Seeing all of you get to work together again feels like a win, no matter what,” @cartoonistjohnb commented.

“I’m so excited for you guys this summer and to see it next summer. The world needs two good dudes reminding us to be excellent to each other,” @JakeVK wrote.

“OMG PLS SOME BTS,” @parabaeIIum requested. (We second that motion!)

Recently, Solomon did share a first look at Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical, Action Point) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, SMILF), who will be playing the heroes’ daughters in the film.

On my wall in the production office. pic.twitter.com/td2vx0p1Ow — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) June 14, 2019

You can read the film’s official synopsis below:

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is expected to hit theaters in 2020.