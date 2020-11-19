Bill & Ted Star Alex Winter To Screen His Frank Zappa Documentary Online Through Alamo Drafthouse

✖

The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain will host a special screening of filmmaker Alex Winter's documentary Zappa, along with a Q&A with Winter, next Saturday. At the same time, Alamo's sister company Mondo will release a pair of posters, and the same folks behind the screening are doing a poster giveaway in conjunction with the film's premiere. Directed by Winter and filmed and edited over the course of several years, Zappa is the most in-depth look into the iconic rocker's life that has yet been committed to film. The official release date for the movie is November 27, so fans will be able to get their hands on a copy of the movie in advance.

Right now, on Alamo's site, you can buy or rent the movie, or you can click on a separate link to buy access to the screening and Q&A. The latter takes place on November 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Winter said that his busy professional life in 2020 has been "Stressful, bit of a mad house, exciting as well." He explained, "These are all projects we've been working on for a very, very long time. Bill and Ted for going on over ten years at this point. Zappa I've been working on for six years. Showbiz Kids, I first tried to get off the ground right after Downloaded in 2011. So that's going back a ways. I mean, these are all long-gestating projects, and I'm really grateful, very proud of them. Put a lot of work into them, but certainly releasing them all during COVID has been challenging as hell. It hasn't all been terrible. In fact, it's entirely possible that all, or most of them -- I mean, the jury is out on Zappa, we haven't released it yet -- have actually done better in this climate, or as well, as they would have in a conventional climate, because people were stuck at home."

You can see how the Alamo site describes Zappa below:

"With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust, director Alex Winter and his team have crafted an unprecedented documentary from over a thousand hours of mostly unseen material from Zappa's personal vault. Zappa is an expansive and intimate portrait of an extraordinary artist who was also fully engaged with the turbulent politics of his day. Alex Winter's assembly features appearances by Frank's widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank's musical collaborators, including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White, and others."

You can sign up for the Q&A screening here.