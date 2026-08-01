4 Upcoming Fantasy Movies Based on Books That Will Be Epic Masterpieces (Including One That Took 15+ Years)

Fantasy television continues to shine into the back half of the 2020s, but there are a number of promising movies joining the genre as well — and a few of them are set to be epic masterpieces when they finally debut. Unsurprisingly, the most exciting new additions are based on fantasy books. Beloved source material provides compelling worlds, characters, and magic systems to pull from. It also comes with established fan bases, though pleasing the most dedicated members can prove a difficult feat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That shouldn’t be an issue for these four upcoming fantasy movies, though, since it’s hard to imagine these stories being anything other than spectacular. It doesn’t matter what format they appear in, they’re bound to draw crowds with their incredible world-building and storytelling, as well as the twists and actions sequences they all feature.

4) Children of Blood and Bone

Children of Blood and Bone is coming to theaters on January 15, 2027, and the film has an absolutely stacked cast. It’s already based on an incredible YA fantasy book — though author Tomi Adeyemi has distanced herself from the project recently — and the lineup and production quality look set to do the source material justice. The trailer is as stunning and immediately gripping as the book, and stars like Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Violas Davis are selling points. The West African-inspired world sets the film apart from much of the fantasy fare we’ve seen on-screen in recent years. It’s a refreshing change of pace, and everything from the backdrop to the magic looks well wrought. From the trailer alone, we can tell that Children of Blood and Bone is going to be a standout fantasy project. We’ll be able to confirm it in just six months.

Play video

3) The Will of the Many

Image via Simon & Schuster

While Children of Blood and Bone already has footage and casting to highlight its potential, James Islington’s The Will of the Many was only picked up for a film adaptation in November — and little is known about the Sony Pictures project at present. Even still, the book is one of the biggest fantasy releases to come out of the last few years. Its unique hard magic system, timely approach to systemic oppression, and massive ending twist ensure it’s a wild ride on the page. The same is likely to be true on-screen, with its dark academic setting and magic lending themselves to a visual rendering. Assuming Sony Pictures gives the adaptation the attention and budget it so clearly deserves, it will be an epic fantasy movie for the books. It already has all the other pieces it needs in order to be a resounding success.

2) The Devils

It was announced that Joe Abercrombie’s The Devils would get a movie adaptation just a month after the book’s May 2025 release. And although we’ve been waiting for an adaptation of The First Law for longer, there’s no denying the cinematic potential of this novel. The dark fantasy is action-packed, full of eccentric personalities, and as comedic as it is tense. Its adventure, which sees an unlikely group of misfits transporting a lost royal across the kingdom to reclaim her throne, is certainly entertaining enough for a film. And with James Cameron penning the script alongside Abercrombie, we can expect this iteration of the story to be as well-written and engaging as the original. It’s going to be an epic addition to the fantasy genre, and one that’s distinct from the other offerings out there. All it needs is a good budget to do the visuals and action correctly, and with the talent behind it, I’m hopeful it’ll be given the resources to succeed.

1) Mistborn

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Fans of Brandon Sanderson’s books have been waiting for a Mistborn movie since the first attempt at adapting it was announced back in 2010. It’s been a long road, but Apple is finally bringing the Cosmere to the screen. And while The Stormlight Archive is slated for a TV series, Mistborn is getting a film adaptation. It’s fitting choice considering the cinematic action that arises from Sanderson’s metal-based magic system. That will undoubtedly translate well to the screen, as will the heist-like narrative at the center of The Final Empire. The fact that Sanderson is heavily involved and penning the screenplay also offers hope for a faithful take on the story — one with changes that make sense and are green-lit by the original creator. All signs point to an adaptation that’s as incredible as the book, and the visual spectacle alone will likely make this one a fantasy masterpiece.