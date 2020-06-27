Bill & Ted Face the Music Delayed Due to Coronavirus Spikes

✖

Summer blockbuster season takes another blow as Bill & Ted Face the Music has been pushed back to August 28th. The news was announced earlier today and Exhibitor Relations Company reported on it. United Artists was trying to inject some fun into what has been a bit of a bummer, but it will have to wait about a week. The film was originally set to hit theaters on the 21st before moving up to the 14th. Now, things have slid backward for the Dean Parisot threequel. Fans have been delighted by the run-up to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s reunion extravaganza. No matter when it opens, the dedicated fans of Ted Logan and Bill Preston will be on-hand to see the film.

Director Kevin Smith recently reviewed the movie and was moved to tears by Bill & Ted Face the Music.

"I saw a movie today, and it was f***ing wonderful," Smith explained. "Now, I was blazed, high as a kit as the kids used to say and stuff like that, on the weed...So I was fully weeded up when I sat down to get to view this movie. I saw Bill & Ted Face the Music and it is f***ing wonderful. It is adorable."

Bogus, dude...in a righteous, healthy conscious way! BILL & TED will FACE THE MUSIC a little later than previously anticipated—August 28 instead of August 14. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) June 26, 2020

He continued, "I hope that doesn't sound dismissive, I need everyone to remember unlike say Cheech & Chong or what are the other guys, Jay and Silent Bob, those cats were R-Rated movies. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is as 'you can watch it with your family' as it gets. Knowing that going into this, that's kind of important, it's a family film, it's wonderful. It's absolutely adorable, they stuck the landing."

Check out the synopsis for the film down below:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music will now be released on August 28th.

Are you still stoked for Bill & Ted? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.