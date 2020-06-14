Bill and Ted Face the Music Gets Twitter Hashtags

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Earlier this week, the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped, and it was later announced that the movie would be released one week earlier than expected. The first trailer for the threequel, which will mark the first time Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have placed their iconic roles since 1991, caused a lot of buzz on Twitter. Fans are super excited to see Reeves and Winter reunite after nearly 30 years, and now their tweets will have an added bit of flash. A series of Bill & Ted hashtags now come with a fun phone booth emoji.

"Strange things are afoot on Twitter. The phone booth will totally appear next to any of these hashtags," @BillandTed3 tweeted. The hashtags that will feature the emoji include #BillandTed, #BillAndTed3, #FaceTheMusic, and #BillandTedFaceTheMusic. Many people replied to the post, clearly excited. “Even I can't really understand why I am so totally pumped for the return of Wyld Stallyns, dudes. There are few things I've been as excited about as #BillAndTed3. Just the whole idea of being able to return to so happy a memory of a better, not-bogus time is quite nice,” @Russ_Burgos wrote. One person replied to the tweet exclaiming that they "hate marketing," so one of the movie's stars, Kristen Schaal, had a hilarious reply. "But try the hashtag after that so they can see your thoughts! #BillAndTed3," she wrote. You can check out the original tweet below:

Strange things are afoot on Twitter. The phone booth will totally appear next to any of these hashtags!#BillandTed #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillandTedFaceTheMusic — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 14, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music will follow the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves, Winter, and Schaal, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now set to hit theaters on August 14th.

