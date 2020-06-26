Bill and Ted Face the Music Panel For Comic-Con@Home Announced

✖

Orion Pictures today announced that Bill & Ted Face the Music will come to Comic-Con@Home, the virtual event being held in the stead of Comic Con International in San Diego, which had to be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release from Orion, writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson will join director Dean Parisot and cast members Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler in a panel that will bring some most triumphant news to the fans of the long-running franchise, and probably give a little glimpse at the movie which has been fairly secretive up to this point.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith will be the host of the panel. Smith, who also returned to an old franchise recently with Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, recently told fans that he had seen Face the Music and that the cast and crew had "nailed it," delivering a funny and heartfelt movie.

"I saw a movie today, and it was f---ing wonderful," Smith said. "Now, I was blazed, high as a kit as the kids used to say and stuff like that, on the weed...So I was fully weeded up when I sat down to get to view this movie. I saw Bill & Ted Face the Music and it is f---ing wonderful. It is adorable."

He added, "I hope that doesn't sound dismissive, I need everyone to remember unlike say Cheech & Chong or what are the other guys, Jay and Silent Bob, those cats were R-Rated movies. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is as 'you can watch it with your family' as it gets. Knowing that going into this, that's kind of important, it's a family film, it's wonderful. It's absolutely adorable, they stuck the landing."

Fans know the basic ideas of the film -- that the now middle-aged Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted "Theodore" Logan must "set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. " Beyond that, very little has been revealed, with Orion electing instead to bank on nostalgia for the franchise, the drawing power of the cast, and a recently-released teaser (see above) that shed juuuuust a bit of light on the plot.

The film also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be in theaters on August 14, 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.