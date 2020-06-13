Bill & Ted Face the Music Release Date Pushed Up a Week

✖

Not all hope is lost for the summer blockbuster season. Hours after Warner Brothers pushed Tenet back two weeks and bumped Wonder Woman 1984 to a fall date, United Artists has pushed up Bill & Ted Face the Music to mid-August. Originally set to hit theaters on August 21st, the Dean Parisot-helmed threequel will now launch August 14th against Gerard Butler's Greenland. Featuring a script written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are both set to reprise their roles from the cult classic features.

The first trailer of the movie was released this week, showing Reeves and Winter as Ted Logan and Bill Preston, respectively. This time around, as evident by the trailer, the two have to write a song that will save all of mankind – you know, because of funky time-traveling rules, the multiverse, and all of funky sci-fi goodness.

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The synopsis for the flick can be seen below.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now set to hit theaters on August 14th.

Do you think there are any special cameos in store for Bill & Ted 3? If so, let us know who you think will pop up in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.