Birds of Prey Star Would Love Another Shot at Playing Zsasz

In the upcoming film The Secrets We Keep, Chris Messina plays a character who is tasked with supporting his wife after she captures a man in their basement after she has become convinced that he was the man to have tortured her during World War II, though this husband also hopes to uncover the truth of the man's identity in hopes of bringing him to justice in an official capacity. The film sees him being in a tough moral position, though fans got to see him fully embrace his villainous side in this year's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Despite Zsasz meeting his demise in the film, the sprawling nature of the DC Extended Universe doesn't mean he couldn't return, which would be an opportunity Messina would relish.

"I loved playing that character and I love that group of people, that was a ball and something very new to me," Messina shared with ComicBook.com. "I'd love to get another shot at that character, see him in another light. I don't have any plans to do it, but if they called, I'd go."

While audiences know they'll get to see Harley Quinn again in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters on August 6, 2021, it's unclear when, or if, we'll get to see the character's continued adventures with the rest of the Birds of Prey, nor if we could ever get more of Messina's Zsasz or Ewan McGregor's Black Mask.

The Secrets We Keep is described, "In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her."

Having starred in a number of exciting projects, one of his most beloved is the TV series The Mindy Project, with the actor also noting his excitement about his character in The Secrets We Keep and how it afforded him the opportunity to play a character who existed in a grey area of morality as opposed to a definite black-and-white depiction of good vs. evil.

"Well, the darkness is always there, and I do find it cathartic to exercise it, for sure," Messina shared about shooting the film. "I usually play a host of good guys, which is also interesting, but after a while it gets tedious. So it's nice to dive into the darker stuff."

The Secrets We Keep hits select theaters on September 16th and lands on VOD on October 16th. Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Zsasz in the DCEU.

