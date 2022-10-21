Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Reveals Two JSA Characters He Wants to See in DC Films

Over the years, there have been an ever-growing number of characters or relationships that fans have really wanted to see brought to life in the live-action DC multiverse. This month's Black Adam is set to fulfill fans' wishes in a unique way, bringing members of the Justice Society of America, DC's first superhero team, into the fold alongside Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. As diehard fans know, the JSA boast a prolific history and a lot of relationships in the comics — and it looks like Carter Hall / Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge wants to bring two key ones onscreen. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during Black Adam's red carpet premiere, Hodge was asked which characters he'd most like to see be brought into the fold after Black Adam.

"Mister Terrific," Hodge revealed. "His backstory is amazing. And also Hawkgirl."

Who is Mister Terrific in DC Comics?

The Mister Terrific mantle has been held multiple times in DC Comics — first by Terry Sloane, a modern Renaissance man who uses his various skills to fight crime and help underprivileged youth, later joining the JSA. Terry was then succeeded by Michael Holt, an Olympic athlete and certified genius who became inspired by his predecessor's story, and who wielded miniature devices nicknamed T-Spheres. He took on the name Mister Terrific and joined the JSA, soon becoming its chairman and developing a rapport with Hawkman in the process. He later became one of the top brass at Checkmate, and more recently formed his own Fantastic Four-like team dubbed The Terrifics.

A version of Michael, named Curtis, was portrayed by Echo Kellum on The CW's Arrow. Both versions of Mister Terrific have also appeared on multiple animated movies and shows.

Who is Hawkgirl in DC Comics?

Hawkgirl's mantle in the pages of DC Comics is somehow even more complex — the mantle was first held by Shiera Sanders Hall, Carter's wife and immortal soulmate. The pair operated together for decades, and their convoluted pasts were subverted multiple times over in the Silver Age of Comics and onward, eventually leading to the later establishing of a second Hawkgirl named Shayera Hol. Both were later succeeded by Kendra Saunders, a young Latina woman and a descendant of Shiera's family who develops Hawkman powers when Shiera's soul literally enters her body. She has become a constant member of the JSA, the Justice League, and the Birds of Prey ever since.

Interestingly, Hawkgirl was originally expected to appear on the JSA roster in Black Adam, with Johnson tweeting in 2020 that those plans somehow fell apart, leading to Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) joining the ensemble instead.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.