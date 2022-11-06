Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone

Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.

Black Adam will be dethroned from the top of the box office chart this coming week, given Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters. The Ryan Coogler film is currently tracking for an opening weekend total of $175 million, if not more. Coogler's first film in the franchise was just the fifth MCU film to cross the $200 million opening weekend threshold behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Avengers. With stellar reviews starting to pour in, it stands to reason the Wakanda Forever opening could open even higher than the aforementioned estimates.

What's next for Black Adam?

Given that Johnson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, one would think he has a blank check to use at Warner Brothers Discovery. Black Adam's box office is, however, coming in under expectations and the conglomerate just launched DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran as an attempt to create a shared cinematic universe akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, Henry Cavill's return as Superman has set the stage for a showdown with Johnson's Black Adam, something producer Hiram Garcia says is very much on the way.

"It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," Garcia said in an interview with CinemaBlend earlier this fall. "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Black Adam is now showing exclusively in theaters.