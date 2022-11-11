Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Massive Opening Weekend Projections Revealed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is tracking for a huge opening weekend box office, as of the latest projections. The current box office analysis is that Black Panther 2 will take in AT LEAST $175 million in its opening weekend (November 11-13th), and that is just in the US domestic theater market. Those projections are being looked as on the conservative end, as Marvel Studios and Disney have yet to really begin the massive promotional and marketing push for the film.

The original Black Panther debuted to $202 million domestically in February of 2018, breaking records in the process. The film broke into the cultural zeitgeist and took hold as a genuine phenomenon, which ended up earning $1.34 billion worldwide, and made Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa – and the kingdom of Wakanda – into some of the biggest staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still up against the massive uncertainty of the post-pandemic movie industry, which seems to be crowning box office hits and letting other films crash and burn with much more unpredictability. That said, Black Panther is (as stated) one of the biggest franchises in the MCU right now, and Wakanda Forever has the undeniable distinction of being an "event film" that will mark the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the T'Challa character, who Marvel chose not to recast.

That sort of morbid curiosity helped bring a wider net of viewers out to see the late Heath Ledger's Joker performance in The Dark Knight back in 2008; the question of how Marvel carries on Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman will probably distinguish Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from many of the Marvel movies that have come in Phase 4 – and haven't necessarily resonated with fans. Director Ryan Coogler and the Black Panther 2 returning cast clearly have not dropped the ball in terms of infusing Wakanda Forever with genuine passion (and pain), and the footage shown in trailers has certainly been more stunning (and universally celebrated) than the highly-criticized visuals of recent MCU films like Thor: Love & Thunder.

Marvel also has the advantage of wide demographic appeal for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – including the Latino community. The sequel has been none too shy about how the MCU version of Marvel's undersea king Namor will be rooted in the ancient Aztec culture. That will definitely help Black Panther 2 play bigger in markets Marvel doesn't always reach, only painting a better picture for the film's box office run.

Source: THR