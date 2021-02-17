The Rock's Black Adam Casts The Old Guard and Aladdin Star Marwen Kenzari

✖

The cast of DC's Black Adam movie just got a little bit bigger. The highly-anticipated comic book adaptation has had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's name attached for quite a few years now, but the project is finally gaining steam and heading into production. With a spring date eyed for filming, the New Line project is rounding out its main cast, adding yet another big name to the mix. Marwan Kenzari has joined Johnson in the film, hoping to continue his hot streak after breaking out in Netflix's adaptation of The Old Guard, alongside Charlize Theron.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenzari is being added to the cast, but his role is being kept under wraps for the time being. The actor joins a lineup that already includes Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell.

Kenzari stole the hearts of millions in The Old Guard with his portrayal of Joe, an eternal warrior who has spent decades fighting alongside Nicky, the love his life. Before playing the hero, however, Kenzari was seen in a villainous turn by many fans, as he played Jafar in Disney's live-action version of Aladdin in 2019.

Black Adam has faced a few delays on its way to production, the most recent of which was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The stars have finally aligned, and New Line is aiming to begin filming this April in Atlanta.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said in an Instagram post last year. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

The film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson and Emily Blunt on Disney's Jungle Cruise film, which was supposed to hit theaters last summer but made the jump to 2021 because of the theater closures. Black Adam was written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Adam Sztykiel.

