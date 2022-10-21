Black Adam: The Justice Society Theme Music Released (Exclusive)

Black Adam is just a few weeks away from debuting in theaters, and it is set to change the landscape of live-action DC movies along with it. The action-packed film will not only center around Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam, but several members of the Justice Society of America, the very first team to exist within the pages of DC Comics. Based on what we've seen of Black Adam thus far, it appears as if the film will be crafting a story that best suits its protagonists' illustrious histories — right down to the film's score, composed by Black Widow and Mission: Impossible alum Lorne Balfe.

Ahead of Black Adam's theatrical debut later this month, Water Tower Music has provided ComicBook.com with the exclusive debut of "The Justice Society Theme", Balfe's piece celebrating the superteam in Black Adam. This is the second piece of music from Black Adam to officially be released, following the "Black Adam Theme" late last month.

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. The cast also includes Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.