Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever

All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!

A new report from THR claims that Black Adam is on track to open in the range of $70-75 million in its debut weekend in theaters in late October – with the very conspicuous note these estimates could be modest (due to post-pandemic swings) and the film could open "higher."

That puts Black Adam on pace to have a similar successful opening as Tom Hardy and Sony's Venom movie in 2018; it would also be a live-action personal best opening for Dwayne Johnson – excluding the big numbers he did when he was part of the Fast & Furious franchise (movies 5-8).

Recent box office projections but Black Adam on track to earn about $328M domestically in total; it will be interesting to see how those projections shift with this latest opening weekend estimate. As it stands, $328M would be a solid domestic total for DC/WBD to build on; Dwayne Johnson definitely has international reach as a movie star, and the character of Black Adam is definitely steeped in enough Egyptian/Middle Eastern cultural odes to help the film appeal to a global audience.

The casting is also sure to bring in a wide demographic of viewers. Black Adam will feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Additional casting includes Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

You can get the synopsis for Black Adam, below:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21st.