Black Adam Theme Music Released by DC

The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC Films production finally set to arrive in theaters in less than a month. With trailers and TV spots of new footage continuing to be released, and advanced tickets for the film already on sale, we're getting some of the best looks yet at the film — including a first glimpse at the film's score. On Thursday night, Warner Bros. officially unveiled the main Black Adam theme, which is composed by Black Widow and Mission: Impossible alum Lorne Balfe. You can check it out for yourself below.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," star and executive producer Dwayne Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.