Black Adam: Listen to "Father & Son" From DC Film's Soundtrack (Exclusive)

In just a matter of days, Black Adam will be making its way onto the big screen, delivering an inventive and emotional addition to the landscape of DC Comics-inspired films. The project boasts a star-studded ensemble working in front of and behind the camera — including Lorne Balfe, the legendary composer whose work includes Black Widow and the Mission: Impossible franchise. Fans have already gotten a taste of Balfe's work on Black Adam through the main "Black Adam Theme" and "The Justice Society Theme", but there's a lot more in store. Ahead of Black Adam's theatrical debut later this month, Water Tower Music has provided ComicBook.com with the exclusive debut of "Father & Son", another track from the film's soundtrack.

"For Black Adam, my goal was really to get the emotion and darkness of the main characters back story across to the audience, whilst simultaneously intertwining the old themes and familiarities of the DC comic book world and introducing a new class of superheroes," Balfe told ComicBook.com in a statement. "One way to bring in the feeling of an ancient world together was to collaborate with traditional instruments from Latin America, India, Africa and the Middle East. A particular highlight for me was a percussion session I did where we enlisted several musicians playing various traditional instruments together to achieve this specific sound."

"It was exciting to get into the Black Adam theme, and I really wanted to capture his essence as the DC comic book world's anti-hero," Balfe continued. "We had a large brass section across the score to give the weight and power of the main character's past, which I balanced out with high tempo, more melodic sounds to give the audience that more familiar heroic feel. We also experimented a lot with choir on this project which was able to contribute a unique and classical sound that ties in nicely with Black Adam's story. I am very much looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. This movie is a reintroduction to to the legacy of the Justice Society and I am excited for the public to reacquaint themselves."

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. The cast also includes Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.