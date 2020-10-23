Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Teases Hawkman Research

✖

DC fans are particularly excited to see Black Adam come together, after nearly a decade of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being attached to portray the titular character. That hype has only increased following confirmation that the Justice Society of America will be factoring into the film, including Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman. While we'll probably have to wait a while to see Hodge officially suit up as the iconic character, a new post on his social media indicates that he's doing his research on the role. Hodge recently took to Instagram to share a collection of JSA and Hawkman-related trade paperbacks, including multiple installments of Geoff Johns' runs on both titles.

Initially debuting in Flash Comics #1 in the 1940s, Carter Hall/Hawkman arguably has one of the most baffling DC Comics histories yet, with certain continuities establishing him as either the reincarnation of Khufu, an ancient Egyptian prince, or Katar Hol, an alien police officer from Thanagar. Regardless of wherever they go with his canon in Black Adam, his appearance in the film will certainly delight fans either way.

Hawkman was previously portrayed by Bill Nuckols in the 1979 Legend of the Superheroes TV special, Michael Shanks in Smallville, and Falk Hentschel on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. Black Adam will mark the character's live-action theatrical debut. Rumors had previously swirled around who would be portraying the character in Black Adam, with Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice co-star (and former Green Lantern star) Ryan Reynolds having to debunk those rumors earlier this year.

Hawkman's role in the film is expected to be as a member of the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that has been in DC Comics since the Golden Age, alongside Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. With rumors suggesting that the Justice Society of America could get its own spinoff in the event of Black Adam's success, this might not be the only time we see him suit up on the big screen.

In addition to Hodge and Johnson, Black Adam will star Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo, and will be directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra.

