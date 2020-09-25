Aldis Hodge Comments on Hawkman Casting in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

✖

Aldis Hodge will take flight as Hawkman, the leader of the Justice Society of America, opposite Dwayne Johnson in DC Films production Black Adam. The third announced cast member following Johnson and Noah Centineo, who plays JSA superhero Atom Smasher, star and producer Johnson confirmed the Leverage and Invisible Man star on Friday after THR reported Hodge was in "final talks" for the role. Hodge's Hawkman and Centineo's Atom Smasher will take on Johnson's eponymous anti-hero in director Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, also set to feature DC Comics superheroes Cyclone and Doctor Fate in their DC Cinematic Extended Universe debuts.

"So the cat's out of the bag 😎. @therock, it's going to be an honor to join you, @ncentineo and the #BlackAdam/#DCU family 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿," Hodge wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Hawkman as he appears in the DC comic books. Hodge's response comes after Johnson welcomed the Straight Outta Compton and Underground actor to Black Adam with an Instagram post.

"HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE," Johnson wrote of Hawkman, who has also served as a member of the Justice League.

Hodge's high-flying crime-fighter will not be joined by Hawkgirl, the romantic and superhero partner of Hawkman, in Black Adam. After unveiling a fresh look at Black Adam during the virtual DC FanDome event in August, Johnson tweeted Hawkgirl's absence is a "complicated story" to be shared "down the road."

"It opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone," Johnson tweeted. "I believe it all works out how it's meant to."

Adopting the personality of his character Teth-Adam — a former slave of the country of Kahndaq, who wields immense power bestowed upon him by the ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) — Johnson issued a threat to the members of the JSA and the Justice League during FanDome:

"Get a message out to some of the other ones," Johnson said. "Some of the other DC superheroes. The Flash. Aquaman. Wonder Woman. Batman and Superman. Let them know something: Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema unleash Black Adam on December 22, 2021.