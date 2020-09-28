Black Adam: Here Is What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like As Hawkman

✖

DC's Black Adam movie has cast actor Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and now we have some concept art that shows what Hodge could look like in costume as Cater Hall/Hawkman. Check that out below! The great thing about this particular piece of fan artwork by acclaimed fan artist Datrinti isn't just based on the artist's imagining; during the DC FanDome event this summer, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed official concept art of Hawkman's costume in the movie, so all this concept needed was the actual body of the actor to fill it - and Aldis Hodge seems to fill it quite nicely!

Hawkman stands alongside Aquaman as a DC superhero that has been generally mocked in the mainstream. And yet, while the 'Flying Guy' and 'Talks to Fish Guy' may have been the subject of jokes and mockery, both Hawkman and Aquaman got major reinvention on the comic book pages in the 21st century, which has led to new opportunities onscreen. Jason Momoa's Aquaman has gotten worldwide acclaim thanks to Justice League and the billion-dollar Aquaman solo movie, while Hawkman had a big arc in the first season of the Legend of Tomorrow season 1.

And yet, even as DC characters continue to prove themselves as big box office draws, Hawkman is still a character that invites skepticism. But it's hard to see this art from and think that Aldis Hodge's Hawkman will be a joke onscreen. The art actually makes the classic Carter Hall/Hawkman look like a believably badass superhero - especially in the main key area of focus: the wings. This picture makes Carter's winged harness (which is built with the mystical/alien Nth Metal) look like an actual artifact that could be wielded. That's going to be key making Black Adam's Hawkman get his proper respect.

Aldis Hodge's Hawkman will be part of the Justice Society of America team that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam goes up against. Actor Noah Centineo has been cast as the shize-changing hero Atom Smasher, with two more DC heroes (Doctor Fate and Cyclone) still waiting to have their castings announced.

Dwayne Johnson gave Hodge a warm welcome to Black Adam, posting: "HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE."

Hodge responded by posting: "So the cat's out of the bag 😎. @therock, it's going to be an honor to join you, @ncentineo and the #BlackAdam/#DCU family 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿,".

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.