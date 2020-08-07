The Rock Shares Black Adam Preview For DC FanDome

✖

Dwayne Johnson shared a new look at his upcoming Black Adam film ahead of the DC FanDome event taking place later this month. The event is set to bring more than 300 guests together to celebrate and preview exciting content from DC Comics in the mediums of comics, television, and movies. Johnson is one of many who will be offering previews and news in regards too upcoming titles. While the event is still a couple of weeks away, the hype is building as The Batman director Matt Reeves has also gotten in on the fun and social media is buzzing as the teases drop.

"They needed a hero. Instead they got me," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Excited for the first ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - DC FanDome! This one's just for you - the fans around the world! Stay healthy, my friends, and I'll see you all on August 22nd!" He signed the tweet, "The Man In Black."

Check out the tweet which contains the special tease of a look at Johnson as Black Adam below!

Other big names confirmed for DC FanDome include Zack Snyder (Justice League), Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Scott Snyder (Batman comics), Marc Guggenheim (Arrowverse producer), Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman '70s), Tara Strong (DC Animation icon), Minka Kelly (Titans), Matt Ryan (Constantine), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Dan Jurgens (DC Comics), Brian Michael Bendis (DC Comics), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl) - to name just small fraction of the sprawling list of guests.

It is very clear that DC and Warner Bros. are sparing no expense for DC Fandome, as the event is arguably pulling more star-power than San Diego Comic-Con and the anticipation among fans is justifiable reaching a fever pitch! DC has come back to commandeer the hype train during the chaotic shifts of 2020, and "DC FanDome is looking more and more like a culmination of that PR advancement," according to ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw!

Black Adam is currently set to hit theaters in December of 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.