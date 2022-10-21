Black Adam First Reactions Arrive Online

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spent years trying to bring the story of DC anti-hero Black Adam to life. This week, he finally accomplished that goal. The Black Adam world premiere took place on Wednesday night, allowing audiences to see what Johnson and director Juame Collet-Serra were able to put together. The embargo for those who saw the movie early lifted and those journalists took to social media to share their thoughts. Spoiler alert: people really seem to be loving Black Adam.

ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis was among those who saw Black Adam early, and he had mostly praise for the newest DC movie. According to Davis, the character of Black Adam is a role that Johnson is perfectly suited for, and that there is "epic, nonstop action" throughout the film. He made it clear that he'd like a sequel in the very near future, but that the next movie's story could be a little smoother.

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately.



When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

The action of Black Adam seems to be something that most critics are addressing as one of the film's best qualities. Erik Davis took to Twitter to say that Black Adam has "Tons of action, characters you're instantly invested in & terrific pacing."

In a follow-up tweet, Davis praised Black Adam for some "really excellent world building... some of the best we've seen from DC." He ended his thoughts by saying Black Adam left him wanting more (in a good way).

Dorian Parks got online to say that Black Adam didn't disappoint, despite being one of his most anticipated films of the entire year. Parks wrote that the action scenes were "incredible," and that the film left him with "high hopes for the future of the DCEU."

Courtney Howard was also a big fan of the action in Black Adam. Howard also praised Johnson's performance as the titular character, calling his turn "terrific" and saying that the whole movie lays out "building blocks for a larger, grand universe."

Count Joseph Deckelmeier among those who also loved Black Adam's big screen debut. Deckelmeier called DC's latest a "game-changer" for the company's live-action universe. "This is what I wanted Black Adam to be," he wrote.

Black Adam opens in theaters everywhere on October 14th. Have these early reactions convinced you to head out and see it opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!