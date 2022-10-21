Black Adam: The Rock Is Getting Ready For "The Biggest Premiere of His Life"

Black Adam is a DC project that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has waited years to make. The movie, which was helmed by Jungle Cruise and Orphan's Jaume Collet-Serra, is finally coming out later this month, and tonight it's having its big world premiere in New York City. It's no surprise that Johnson is excited that the time has finally come to share the movie with the world, so he's sharing updates from his press day leading up to the film's premiere.

"NEW YORK CITY!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 THE ROCK IS HOME BABY!!!! 🥃🥃🖤🖤🖤 The biggest premiere of my life, all happening TONIGHT in the city where it all started for me. LOVE U BACK, it's my honor and privilege to celebrate with you 🥂 LFG!!! BLACK ADAM GLOBAL PREMIERE ⚡️⚡️⚡️🌍 New York City October 12," Johnson wrote in one post that includes a video of the premiere setup in Times Square. "Starting a BIG day of press and appearances before our NEW YORK CITY PREMIERE of #BlackAdam ⚡️ Good to see my @GoodMorningAmerica family- thank you guys as always for all the love and mana. An epic way to start of an EPIC day ⚡️⚡️," he added in another post. "NEW YORK CITY, Rock is come home baby and I'll see you tonight on the Black Carpet!" You can check out his posts below:

Who Stars in Black Adam with The Rock?

In addition to Johnson, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also in the film.

Will Black Adam Feature Superman or Shazam?

Johnson has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman in the past, and he wants to make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie in the future, but don't expect the iconic hero to be showing up in Black Adam.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra recently explained (via Deadline) when asked if Superman or Shazam would be appearing in Black Adam. "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.