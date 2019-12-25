Die Hard Fans Getting in Annual Debate About It Being a Christmas Movie

Christmastime is a season full of traditions. Decorating the tree, Christmas caroling, that kind of thing. One modern addition to that list is arguing about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. At some point, this discussion may have been sincere. We imagine the first lightbulb going off over someone’s head when hey realized that the film takes place on December 24th and the Christmas dinner conversation that must have followed.

In 2019, the discussion has been going on for long enough that’s it’s as entrenched in our cultural consciousness as hanging up stockings or leaving out cookies for Santa Claus. It’s almost as entrenched as people’s opinions about the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be clear, no one is policing what movies you can and can’t watch on Christmas. You’re a grown-up now Trevor, you can watch whatever movies you want whenever you want to, be it Christmas, New Year’s Day, Easter, or Flag Day. You don’t have to justify anything to anyone else.

Nonetheless, Die Hard fans are still observing the ritual online. Keep reading to see some examples from social media.

End of Story

You’re wrong

Die Hard is the greatest Christmas movie of all time and if you disagree you’re wrong. 😤 https://t.co/XpBuI2d9Uu — Kell ◡̈ (@kelmosworld) December 24, 2019

Regardless

#diehard is set at Christmas time theres a hostage situation at a Christmas party regardless of boobs blow and guns it’s a Christmas movie

👇 pic.twitter.com/UPCuqmJ755 — the loud house (@houseofchaos18) December 24, 2019

change my mind

Declared

Customs Agent: do you have anything to declare?



Me: yes, Die Hard is in fact a Christmas Movie #DieHard #DieHardisaChristmasMovie pic.twitter.com/sJIlxYTI0z — Michelle Mahomes (@MahomesMichelle) December 25, 2019

Proper

Customs Agent: do you have anything to declare?



Me: yes, Die Hard is in fact a Christmas Movie #DieHard #DieHardisaChristmasMovie pic.twitter.com/sJIlxYTI0z — Michelle Mahomes (@MahomesMichelle) December 25, 2019

Greatest ever

Only the Greatest Christmas movie Ever! https://t.co/RcZH4SeojF — Los (@Wzrd_Marin) December 25, 2019

SKYChristmasHD

In the UK. It has been shown on a SKY movies channel called SKYChristmasHD #DieHard (this was last year) 🤷‍♂️✌️ pic.twitter.com/V21q3FdIn0 — Jamie McAleny (@digitalplantpot) December 24, 2019

But It Is

People will say it’s not a Christmas movie but it is tho #DieHard — The Legend (@chase_hutch96) December 25, 2019

Die Hard is a Christmas movie