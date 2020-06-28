Black Is King: Visual Album Written and Directed by Beyonce Coming to Disney+

Beyoncé is coming to Disney+! The 24-time Grammy winner is no stranger to Disney, having voiced Nala in the "live-action" The Lion King last year. The artist recently wrote, directed, and produced a new visual album titled Black Is King, which is set to hit the streaming service globally on July 31st. According to Disney, the visual album is set to "arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon The Lion King." You can check out the trailer for Black Is King in the video above or watch it on Beyoncé's website here.

Black Is King is considered a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience" and will include videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl.” According to Variety, the Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel. You can read the description for Black Is King below:

"This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

This is an exciting time for Disney+, which is also releasing a filmed version of the stage show Hamilton. This version of the hit Broadway show was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and features the entire original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

Black Is King arrives on Disney+ on July 31st.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.