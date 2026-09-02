The Mandalorian and Grogu Isn’t the Only New Mandalorian Disney+ Release Today

After an unfortunately disappointing performance at the box office, Star Wars’ newest movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has officially arrived to stream on Disney+—but, while this might be the Star Wars release getting the most attention today, it was actually joined by a quieter rollout of yet another Mandalorian-focused project. Hopes were high for The Mandalorian and Grogu as Star Wars’ first movie release in seven years, following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Given the reception of that movie (which is still largely seen as one of Star Wars’ worst movies, if not the single worst overall), it seemed like a brand-new movie based on one of the Star Wars properties that was already incredibly popular was a great idea. Sadly, that wasn’t necessarily the outcome once The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theaters.

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There were myriad complaints about The Mandalorian and Grogu, from it feeling too self-contained after trailers for the movie had teased a galaxy-defining conflict to the tone of the movie, which some argued felt more geared towards kids than most other Star Wars movies had. It wasn’t necessarily a true flop, particularly compared to films like The Rise of Skywalker, which received heated, at times even vitriolic backlash that has continued for years, but it definitely wasn’t the success that fans and, no doubt, Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for. Now, as attention seems to shift primarily to Star Wars’ next theatrical release, Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter, The Mandalorian and Grogu has hit the streaming platform, along with a brand-new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Continues a Star Wars Tradition (But What’s Next?)

As with other LEGO Star Wars projects, such as LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and its sequel LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes the characters and storylines of Star Wars movies and TV shows and parodies them in ways that feel like lovingly poking fun at the franchise while also calling out some of its more absurd storylines or moments. In LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, for example, there are numerous jokes about how Grogu is a 50-year-old, which is true but seems increasingly ludicrous the more they say it (despite that simply being a trait of Grogu’s species). The LEGO special isn’t exactly breaking new ground, but it’s charming and funny and makes sense as a companion release to The Mandalorian and Grogu.

However, what many fans really want to know is what’s next for Din Djarin and Grogu. It seemed like The Mandalorian and Grogu was replacing The Mandalorian season 4, and while that still hasn’t been confirmed, another season is seeming less likely just based on The Mandalorian and Grogu’s performance. In fact, The Mandalorian and Grogu’s disappointment at the box office also makes a sequel movie feel considerably less likely, despite that also seeming very much on the table before the film’s release. With both of those points taken into consideration, the question becomes: is Din Djarin and Grogu’s time in Star Wars over? That seems unlikely just based on how beloved the characters are, but perhaps it’s projects like LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian that are their future. Only time will tell.