All 10 Spider-Man Villains Secretly Added to the MCU By Brand New Day

Even though Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most successful Marvel movies in years, only the most eagle-eyed fans will have spotted the extent of its MCU teases. The movie saw Spider-Man enter a whole new era in the MCU, establishing him as a street-level hero after the events of No Way Home. The hero’s fourth solo movie in the franchise proved massively popular with fans, and quickly set about breaking box office records as a result. While Brand New Day features many exciting Marvel characters in supporting roles — the Punisher, Hulk, and Jean Grey all feature heavily — the film also broadened the scope of Spider-Man’s own MCU story in many subtle ways.

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A set designer’s reveal of Peter Parker’s villain board in Spider-Man: Brand New Day highlights a number of Easter eggs that can’t be properly seen in the film at a glance. Designed to be a reference point for villains Spider-Man has been tracking, the board effectively confirms the identity of several characters within the MCU. While some names might be more exciting than others, the teasing of multiple villains’ appearances in the franchise is something that certainly warrants a closer look.

10) Foolkiller

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One of the clearest villain names that can be seen on Spider-Man’s villain board is Foolkiller. Interestingly, an iteration of Foolkiller has already appeared in the MCU, serving as a villain in Jessica Jones season 3. However, as that version of the character was killed in the MCU TV show, it would appear that the villain teased by Spider-Man’s villain board would be another incarnation of the character, of which there have been several in the comics.

Jessica Jones’ Foolkiller was Gregory Salinger, but there are three other characters that adopted the mantle in the comics. It’s entirely possible that the villain board is referring to Ross G. Everbest, the original Foolkiller in the comics, or either Kurt Gerhardt or Mike Trace, both of which succeeded Salinger. It’s perhaps also worth noting that Mike Trace was an anti-hero vigilante Foolkiller who occasionally teamed up with the Punisher, who was, of course, a major part of Brand New Day‘s story.

9) Kangaroo

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Another villain teased by Spider-Man’s villain board is Kangaroo. There have been two distinct versions of the villain in the comics: the first, Frank Oliver, was introduced in 1970, while the second appeared in the 1990s, but both are known for their leaping abilities and are enhanced by advanced technology. The villain board features a mugshot labelled Frank Oliver, seemingly teasing Kangaroo’s MCU appearance.

The mention of Kangaroo is something of a deep cut, as he’s hardly one of the best-known Spider-Man villains in the comics. However, his animal theme and distinct design certainly don’t rule him out of an MCU appearance, especially if it was possible to include him as part of a larger group of villains or as a brief cameo. While Kangaroo might not seem cut out to be a major antagonist, he’s another character who might just be confirmed to exist in the MCU.

8) The Black Fox

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The Black Fox is the name of two separate Marvel characters, one a hero and one a villain. Considering the name is among those that can be seen on Spider-Man’s villain tracking board, it seems safe to assume that it refers to the latter, especially as it appears in assocation with an article about art gallery thefts. The villain Black Fox is the alter-ego of Raul Chalmers, a notorious thief who finds himself at odds with Spider-Man.

Another relatively deep cut reference, it seems unlikely that the MCU will actively adapt Black Fox as a major on-screen villain. Compared to many other Marvel villains, the Black Fox simply isn’t a noteworthy threat, and therefore doesn’t appear to be all to likely to feature in upcoming projects. Even so, his name being mentioned on Spider-Man’s villain board essentially confirms that he exists within the MCU.

7) Femme Fatales

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The Femme Fatales get only a small mention on Spider-Man’s villain board as revealed by one of Brand New Day’s set designer, but it seemingly confirms their existence in the MCU. In the comics, the Femme Fatales are a team made up of Knockout, Bloodlust, Mindblast, and Whiplash, and they have faced off against Spider-Man and Captain America on different occasions. They were once also briefly joined by female X-Men villains Viper and Sapphire Styx before setting out to attack several mutant heroes.

As villain teams go, the Femme Fatales aren’t Marvel’s best-known, and their members haven’t been used much outside of the team. The general lack of recognition they’d receive from wider audiences makes their full MCU debut seem unlikely, though still possible. Either way, they’re another set of Spider-Man villains that have now been confirmed in the MCU, as Spider-Man has already been tracking their movements within the franchise.

6) Human Fly

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There have been three characters named the Human Fly in Marvel Comics history, and while two were short-lived heroes, the more prominent iteration was a Spider-Man villain. First introduced in 1976, the Human Fly went on to appear throughout the 1980s as a recurring antagonist. The alter-ego of small-time criminal Richard Deacon, the Human Fly gains fly-like insectoid powers after having the genetic coding of a housefly imprinted on himself in order to save his life.

Apparently, the Human Fly is another villain that Spider-Man has been tracking ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In terms of his concept, the Human Fly is actually a villain that could work pretty well in a live-action movie, especially if pitted against Spider-Man. He’s less of a deep-cut villain than some of the others on Peter Parker’s villain board, and he’s now another character that has been confirmed to exist within the MCU.

5) Screwball

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One of the more recent additions to Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery, Screwball is another name that makes it onto Peter Parker’s villain board. Described as the first “live-streaming supervillain”, Screwball uses her expert gymnastic abilities to become an influencer villain who tries to become famous as a recurring Spider-Man antagonist. She’s not as well known as other major Spider-Man villains, but Screwball is an established part of Spider-Man’s catalog of foes in the comics.

It’s fair to say that Screwball is one of the more unpopular Spider-Man villains, particularly of those introduced in more recent years. Seen as an obnoxious and two-dimensional character, many fans dislike Screwball and the stories she features in. This makes her appearance seem considerably less likely, although her live-streaming villain antics would potentially work especially well with modern audiences if tackled correctly. Now, with the reveal of Peter Parker’s villain tracker, it seems she’s already somewhere within the MCU.

4) The Enforcers

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There are many great Spider-Man villains with no powers, and while the team known as the Enforcers aren’t the very best, they’ve contributed to some pretty solid Spider-Man stories over the years. The team of supervillains consists of criminals Montana, Ox, Fancy Dan, Snake Marston and Hammer Harrison, and first appeared in 1964, early in Spider-Man’s own Marvel Comics tenure. They’ve been a semi-regular fixture of the hero’s stories ever since, although usually as much lower-level villains that are treated as secondary or even tertiary antagonists.

The Enforcers are clearly mentioned on the villain board, outlining their existence in the MCU. The versatility of the characters that make up the team means that we might well see them in a future Spider-Man project, although it’s unlikely they’ll feature too prominently. Even so, the fact that Spider-Man is tracking them in the MCU highlights that they’re considerably dangerous, and that makes us wonder if he’ll face one of his first ever villain teams at some point within the franchise.

3) Hammerhead

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Among the most prominent names featured on Spider-Man’s villain board — aside, of course, from those that actually appeared in the movie — is that of Hammerhead. In the comics, the supervillain is a member of the Maggia crime syndicate, and has had the majority of his skull replaced with adamantium implants that give him an impenetrable head. This has seen him serve as a regular antagonist in various Spider-Man stories over the many decades since he was first introduced in 1972.

The regularity with which Hammerhead’s name appears on Spider-Man’s villain board is noteworthy, as it perhaps hints at the character being intended to appear in the MCU soon. This certainly seems possible, as Hammerhead’s various organized crime connections makes him a formidable part of New York’s criminal underworld. He’s an incredibly underrated Spider-Man villain that would work well in live-action, so we’re hoping his appearance on the villain board is more a tease for his MCU debut than a simple Easter egg.

2) Hypno-Hustler

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While Screwball is a pretty divisive figure among Spider-Man fans, the Hypno-Hustler is typically despised and dismissed as an utterly ridiculous character. The supervillain was first introduced in 1978, and possesses abilities that stem from the use of specialized equipment: namely, hypnosis goggles and boots capable of projecting knockout gas. If that sounds ridiculous to those unfamiliar with the Hypno-Hustler, that’s because it is.

Whether the character’s concept is ridiculous or not, he gets a clear mention on Spider-Man’s villain tracking board. The Easter egg is simply a piece of paper with the villain’s name written in a stylized font, and it looks as though it may be intended to be a flyer or ad of some kind. Considering the negative reception to the Hypno-Hustler, it’s more likely this was added to prod Spider-Man fans, but it does seemingly confirm the character’s existence in the MCU, even if the Hypno-Hustler isn’t likely to feature in any upcoming projects.

1) Mister Negative

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Perhaps the most exciting Spider-Man villain set up by the Brand New Day villain board is Mister Negative. While the connection is relatively tenuous, the board has a flyer for F.E.A.S.T., the organization featured in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games that was founded by Martin Li, the alter-ego of the villain Mister Negative. The image also features ancient Asian illustrations, which could either be connected to the Hand or to Martin Li’s background.

Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but Mister Negative is the perfect choice for an MCU appearance. He’s a complex character with impressive powers, and they could work especially well in a live-action movie. Mister Negative is a powerful villain that seems sure to put Spider-Man to the test, so if the villain board does tease his future appearance in the franchise, it’s an exciting prospect. If not, he’s just another Spider-Man villain that has quietly been confirmed as a part of the MCU.