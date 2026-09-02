Watch John Carpenter’s Unexpected Favorite Kurt Russell Role Make the Actor Laugh-Out-Loud

Before streaming made picking a movie as easy as scrolling thumbnails, DVDs included bonus features to entice people to purchase them. With the introduction of filmmaker commentary, audiences could understand the director’s vision and how they built their scenes. A generation of movie viewers instantly became film students. However, they could also just be really fun entertainment in their own right. Ben Affleck has possibly the funniest commentary track in the entire Criterion Collection thanks to Armageddon. In keeping with the themes of the mockumentary format, the cast of This Is Spinal Tap recorded an entire commentary track in character. Robert Downey Jr. extended one of Tropic Thunder‘s best jokes by refusing to drop his character for the actor’s commentary. But there’s one actor and director pair that is always a hoot when they come together to talk about their movies. John Carpenter and Kurt Russell have done five movies together and recorded commentaries for three of them. One of them specifically is incredibly memorable not because of troves of info about the movies, but because John Carpenter and Kurt Russell can’t stop making each other laugh. Somewhere in the middle of stories about broken sets, bad marketing, and Russell learning to drive Jack Burton’s truck, Carpenter casually revealed his favorite Kurt Russell performance. The answer caught Goldie Hawn’s husband by surprise.

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Carpenter and Russell built a storied partnership in Hollywood. The duo’s films never made huge box office on their release, but time and home video sales were kind to them. Russell played Elvis Presley for Carpenter. He became Snake Plissken in Escape from New York. Fought paranoia and an alien organism in The Thing. And the role that brought them together for this commentary track, swaggering truck driver Jack Burton in Big Trouble in Little China. Carpenter could have picked any of them as his favorite. Instead, he picked the actor’s other eye patch wearing character when he told Russell, “My favorite performance is still Captain Ron.” This revelation caused a huge laugh from the former pro baseball player before quickly adding that Big Trouble was one of his favorite movies to make. While this could be a case of a director busting Russell’s chops, later in the commentary the film comes up again and Carpenter reiterates, “I actually like Captain Ron.”

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John Carpenter Knows Comedy

Touchstone

If you listen to the entire commentary, Carpenter and Russell explain that Big Trouble In Little China was always supposed to be funny. Audiences at the time just didn’t know what the movie was trying to do. Russell remembers the two of them deciding to “flip-flop the leading man and the sidekick.” Dennis Dun’s Wang Chi would function like the traditional hero, while Jack Burton would try to act like the hero without realizing he was actually the sidekick. As they note in the commentary, the movie had very little marketing behind it. Many people thought it was just another 80s action movie.

Big Trouble In Little China eventually found the audience it missed in theaters. The movie bombed during its original release. However, Carpenter and Russell both credit home video for the movie’s second life. Russell even wonders aloud whether he would have had much of a movie career without VHS. Naturally, that somehow brought the conversation back around to Captain Ron.

Why Captain Ron?

Touchstone

The 1992 comedy paired Russell with Martin Short as a reckless, eyepatch-wearing sailor hired to guide a family on a Caribbean vacation. While grossing a mere $22 million, the movie received largely negative reviews. For his part though, Russell holds nothing back in the character. Ron’s odd mix of toxic confidence and utter incompetence makes for a memorable performance.

Listening to Carpenter talk about Jack Burton, it’s easier to understand his affection for Captain Ron. He gets to watch his friend be utterly ridiculous for the movie’s entire run time, with the schtick never feeling false. He commits to the unearned confidence. The director is drawn to that off-base sense of bravado. He may have built his reputation on horror, but he clearly understands how to get a laugh. Carpenter wasn’t trying to make the next Rambo. But he did want a guy who thought he could tango with Stallone.

If you’ve never seen it, seek out the full Big Trouble commentary. It is packed with behind-the-scenes trivia. The filmmakers share memories of colleagues who worked on the film. Upon seeing Kurt Russell’s hair, the two old friends lose their minds with laughter. Mostly, they just sound happy to be in the same room. Now, if only we could get John Carpenter to do a guest commentary for Captain Ron.