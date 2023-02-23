Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Will Perform Lift Me Up at Oscars

Rihanna recently gave a dynamite performance at the Super Bowl and the iconic star will soon be seen again at another big event. The 95th Academy Awards are taking place on March 12th, and Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit, "Lift Me Up." The song is going up against "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR, "Applause" by Diane Warren from Tell It Like a Woman, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick, and "This Is A Life" by Mitski and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Unsurprisingly, it was just announced that Rihanna will be performing "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars this year (via The Hollywood Reporter).

It has not yet been announced if the other Best Original Song nominees will be performing at the ceremony, but that is typically how the Academy Awards unfold. Of course, anyone in attendance would be pretty lucky to see Rihanna live in addition to Lady Gaga and the rest. However, the Oscars don't always follow these guidelines. For example, only four of the five nominees performed last year because Van Morrison was unable to attend to sing "Down to Joy" from Belfast. In past years, there's even been performances of previously nominated songs. In 2020, Eminem surprised fans by showing up at the Oscars to perform "Lose Yourself."

What Other Academy Awards Was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nominated For?

Back in 2019, Black Panther became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to take home some Academy Awards. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, and it took home the prizes for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Score. This year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned five nominations. In addition to Best Original Song, the movie is up for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. This also marks the first time an actor has been nominated for an MCU project with Angela Bassett up for Best Supporting Actress.

What Is Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever?

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't the only new Wakanda Forever content to look out for on Disney+. Last month, Marvel announced Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, which will celebrate the music of the film. The new special is coming to Disney+ on February 22nd.

Are you excited to see Rihanna perform at the Oscars this year? Tell us in the comments!