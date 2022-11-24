WATCH: Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Shares Epic Behind-the-Scenes Video of Fight Training

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to enter its third weekend in theatres, and it's the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to thrive at the box office. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel sees the return of some stars from the first film, including Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. Since the new film was released, Nyong'o has shared some awesome behind-the-scenes videos from the production, including one of her training for the underwater scenes. Yesterday, the Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to share another epic video of herself training for a fight scene.

"Learning to fight in Wakanda be like... 📢😂💪🏿 #WakandaForever #BlackPanther 🎤: @denzelcrispy," Nyong'o wrote. You can check out her video below:

Does Lupita Nyong'o Think Marvel Should Recast T'Challa?

Marvel has given another MCU character the Black Panther mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there have been calls for the character of T'Challa to be recast after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Nyong'o recently explained that she is against the idea.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," Nyong'o told THR. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I'm very biased."

Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, also addressed the idea.

"I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it's very hard for me to really comment on something like that. Because, I'm of the mind that this is Chadwick's role," Duke explained. "Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn't be the same without Chadwick Boseman, who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you're also casting their experiences, their politics, all of these things. Black Panther was defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion. So, I feel, as-is, the decision that's been made to keep T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is one that has a lot of nobility in it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.