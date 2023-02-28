Black Panther: Marvel Studios Reveals Voices Rising The Music of Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios is bringing out Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever on Disney+. The new series chronicles the stylistic choices that help bring the world of Black Panther to life. In exclusive interviews with composer Ludwig Göransson and filmmaker Ryan Coogler, fans can look forward to insight about the choices that went into making Talokan feel realized and other tidbits. The soundtrack to Wakanda Forever made it a point to feature artists from all over that helped to shape both Wakanda and Namor's people. So, check out the trailer for the show right here!

Here's what Marvel.com says about the new series: "Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborated with musicians and artists from across the globe to craft the score for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever is a three-episode series showcasing how this extraordinary team pushed the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process."

Fan Support For Wakanda Forever's Creative Vision

After the movie released, the fan support was felt by Marvel and the entire creative team. In thanks, Coogler put out a letter to express his appreciation for all the viewers that backed his vision and went out to see Wakanda Forever.

"Thank you," Coogler's letter said. "Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you took their families out- young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out. Our film is over two and a half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it."

"Thank you for bearing with the subtitles. And our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers," he continued. "Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen. This medium wouldn't exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future."

