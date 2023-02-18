Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Clarifies Comments About Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last year, and saw Letitia Wright's Shuri taking up the Black Panther mantle. Now, Marvel fans are curious about when they will see the hero next. Last month, Wright spoke with Variety and teased a third installment to the Black Panther franchise. "I think it's already in the works," Wright revealed. "You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that." However, in a new interview with BuzzFeed, Wright clarified her comments.

"What I tried to say, maybe I didn't do it clearly enough, to clarify, there is always the hope that you would have another film, especially in a franchise," Wright clarified. "If there is to be another film, which I hope there will be, I think there will be; it takes time to make it; you have to go through the script process." She added that Coogler "needs rest to think of what to put together for the next one" and that she plans to focus on other projects for now.

Have Marvel Producers Addressed a Black Panther 3?

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Nate Moore recently told Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

What Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever About?

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.