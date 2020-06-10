New Black Panther Mask Designs Revealed By Andy Park

✖

Black Panther first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War before his self-titled standalone film took the world by storm two years later. The character's costume design has become an icon in pop culture but concept art now shows that T'Challa's costume almost looked quite different. Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park took to Instagram to share four alternate designs of the costume. The designs all look interesting enough but after coming to know Black Panther and his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is hard to imagine any of these costumes taking the known costume's place!

"Faces of the Black Panther," Park wrote on Instagram. "These are some of the concepts I did for the his 1st appearance in Captain America: Civil War & the groundbreaking Black Panther film. I love seeing the impact these films had on so many people. I can’t wait for his next film!"

Check out the four alternate designs of Black Panther's mask for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Instagram post from Andy Park below!

Black Panther will be returning to the big screen with a sequel in May of 2023.

"We know there's a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time," Black Panther producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com in 2018. "And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what [Avengers: Endgame] will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you've seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it's all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we're excited. There's still a ton of story left to tell."

