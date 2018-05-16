‘Black Panther’ Producer On Sequel Hopes, All-Female Movie

Marvel Studios will be holding Phase Four announcements until after Avengers 4 lands but the team is developing a thorough plan behind-the-scenes, which heavily includes Wakanda.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview in anticipation of Black Panther‘s blu-ray release, executive producer Nate Moore (who previously worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War) revealed that the studio’s “hope” is to have Ryan Coogler return for the inevitable Black Panther sequel.

“That’s definitely our hope and our intention,” Moore said. “[Ryan Coogler] is a very smart, very in demand young filmmaker, but I can’t imagine doing more Black Panther storytelling without him.”

As for those stories, Moore can’t give away too many details just yet, especially given the cliffhanger nature of Avengers: Infinity War (which the team knew about while making Black Panther).

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Regarding the recent comments of an all-female Wakanda film, Moore speaks enthusiastically: “It’s definitely possible,” Moore said. “It’s all about what is the best idea. I think the female characters in Black Panther are so resonant and do so well in their own right. They make their own decision, they move the story forward. Nakia saves Wakanda. I think there’s ways to tell stories with them separately. I think there’s ways to continue their story in sort of Black Panther 2 and beyond. So there’s a lot of different ways to slice it. It’s just, what is the story that we have to tell that feels undeniable? I’m hesitant to say what comes first, but I do know there are ideas that I could service both frankly.”

Black Panther is available on blu-ray and DigitalHD now. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.