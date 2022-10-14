Black Panther Producer Compares Marvel Sequel to The Godfather

Marvel Studios has released their final Disney+ series of the year with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and they're moving forward to their next big film project. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be the next big thing from the studio and it's going to take place a year after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is set to close out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starting off Phase Five. One of the film's producers is coming out to talk about how big it will be. During a new interview with Total Film, producer Nate Moore revealed that he thinks the film will be like The Godfather.

"This sounds crazy but I'm going to say it. There's a little bit of a mob movie to this," Moore said. "There's a little bit of… The Godfather… sounds like I'm being insane, but… There's that feeling of families of war. Because this movie is very much about Wakanda finding an equal to itself, and Namor's world of Talocan."

"But these two isolationist nations that are incredibly powerful – probably more powerful than any other nations in the world – [are] figuring out how they can both co-exist. The film is very much about Wakanda opening up its borders to some degree, and impacting Namor's world in a way that's unexpected. Namor kind of comes to Wakanda with a proposal that's not unlike, you know, one of the five families coming with a proposal. And Wakanda is having to figure out how to negotiate with this world power that isn't afraid of it, frankly." The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer added.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

