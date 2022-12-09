Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Shows Different Look for Ironheart

Marvel Studios recently released their last installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced fans to the live-action versions of Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams / Ironheart. The latter of which has their own Disney+ series on the way. Ironheart is an Iron Man legacy character and even wears a suit similar to Tony Stark. In the film, the Ironheart design gives the character armored shoulders in the shape of a heart, and is the color red, but as it turns out it almost looked very different. Marvel artist Adi Granov took to Instagram to reveal an unused Ironheart concept that obviously didn't make the cut. In the concept, the character ditches the red for orange and appears to lose her heart-shaped shoulders. You can check out the concept below!

"I only did one take on Iron Heart suit for Wakanda Forever which didn't go further than this," the artist wrote on Instagram. "@philjdsaunders did the amazing finished one in the movie."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

