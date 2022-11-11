Namor the Sub-Mariner's New Marvel Series Introduces Old Man Namor (Exclusive)

Old Man Namor makes his official debut in Namor: Conquered Shores. The upcoming Marvel miniseries comes from former Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Pasqual Ferry, and it finds Namor still ruling over the planet 100 years in the future. However, one change to the Marvel Universe is the majority of Earth is now underwater, which is a major advantage to someone who thrives in the water. Since this is a possible future in the Marvel Universe, that means readers to see a seasoned Namor, in the same vein as other alternate stories like Old Man Logan.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Namor: Conquered Shores #1 by Christopher Cantwell, Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The preview starts off with a quick glance at the Statue of Liberty almost completely submerged in the ocean. The only part of the statue still above water is the hand holding the liberty candle over its head. When two divers rise out of the water with stolen fuel cubes, an older Namor the Sub-Mariner appears to question the thieves. The only major difference in Namor's appearance is the addition of white hairs on the side of his head.

Namor ultimately allows the divers to keep the fuel cubes, which are most likely being used to keep themselves warm. However, Namor reminds them that they should stay on the surface. If he should ever see them swimming again, he promises that they will be drowned.

Christopher Cantwell on Namor: Conquered Shores

"This is a very, very special thing: I'm getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic," Cantwell wrote on Twitter when he announced Namor: Conquered Shores. "This is the first idea I've ever blind pitched to Marvel, and I'm thrilled that they said yes. The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world, but in his twilight years he reflects on a mercurial life, how his friends were often also foes, and how so much of the world he knew — and railed against — has vanished. A seasoned, wiser Namor now sets out on a mission of aid and mercy — to save remaining humans on the surface."

Even with 100 years having past, time has apparently been good to Namor. Much of that can be attributed to his Atlantean DNA, but Conquered Shores will find other familiar heroes still very much active and a part of Namor's story.

"[Namor is] aged and looks seasoned, but he's fit. Atlantean DNA," Cantwell said. "I liken it to Spock in Star Trek. Vulcan lifespans are long. Namor is superhuman above and beyond as well. So he's aged gracefully. The same is true for the handful of other superhumans kicking around. Luke Cage's physiology has helped him hang on, but he looks older than Namor. The same is true with Cap. Jim Hammond is an android so he's in good condition. And Frankenstein's Monster… my new favorite character to write from the Marvel universe… is a very thoughtful and stoic zombie who could theoretically live forever. Also, Namor had to age well; he's so dashing. He's like if an Olympic swimmer were superhuman. His body is a work of athletic perfection."

Namor Makes His MCU Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Actor Tenoch Huerta plays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel sets Namor as the antagonist of the film, as his underwater kingdom of Talocan clashes with Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain faithful to the comics, with Namor sporting his signature winged feet.

Tenoch Huerta also confirmed that Black Panther 2's Namor will be a mutant.

Continue reading for an exclusive preview of Namor: Conquered Shores #1. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 12th.