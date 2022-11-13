Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total

Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."

ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review. He writes, "For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."

Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero film Black Adam moves into second place. A list of the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend is currently in the works. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.