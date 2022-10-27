Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ryan Coogler Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Film's Premiere

Marvel Studios is holding the World Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tonight and it will wrap up what has been an already eventful Phase Four. The film will show us what the studio decided to do with the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman and fans are excited to see what happens. It's been rumored that Shuri (Letitia Wright) would take over the mantle of Black Panther and the teaser for the film subtly confirms it. Boseman carried the role with such grace and nobility that it'll take a strong performance from the actress to replace T'Challa. Everyone involved in the production took the actors death very hard and it looks like director Ryan Coogler chose to honor the late actor during the premiere. Coogler wore a gold chain with a pendant that features the Boseman prominently. You can check it out below.

❤️🙏🏾 Ryan Coogler está usando um colar em homenagem a Chadwick Boseman na premiere de #WakandaForever. pic.twitter.com/2VmKxjn8JW — Avengers Assemble BR (@AAssembleBR) October 27, 2022

