Black Widow Fake Spoilers Trend on the Marvel Movie’s Original Opening Weekend
Black Widow fake spoilers were declassified by Marvel fans on what would have been opening weekend for the Marvel Studios movie before it was delayed until November by coronavirus. Originally scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, Black Widow reveals what happens to super-spy turned superhero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) when she reunites with her old family — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) — while on the run in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, both of which put her on the path towards wiping out the red in her ledger with a heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.
Using the hashtag #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers, movie fans tweeted bogus plot points that might have been revealed had Black Widow released to theaters on its original opening weekend.
Such fake spoilers included an appearance by Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from the cancelled Netflix series, Black Widow marrying and having bug babies with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the revelation that the Natasha who died on Vormir to spare Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and unlock the Soul Stone was a shape-shifting Skrull.
When Black Widow releases, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige promises a surprise-filled espionage adventure that takes a revealing look at the ex S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who first appeared in 2010's Iron Man 2:
"She has such a rich backstory," Feige previously told Total Film magazine. "We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people."
Those surprises might not include ideas floated in fans' #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers, some of which can be found below:
When Charlie Cox's Daredevil showed up in the mid-credits scene... #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/DfPK92iK7e— Sal Crivelli - ComicPOP! (@SalSaysWhat) May 2, 2020
the post credit scene of #BlackWidow reveals that Natasha was actually a skrull this whole time and the real Natasha is still alive #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/HzIview75a— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) May 2, 2020
At the end of the BW movie, Nat reveals that she is pregnant with Steve’s baby... so this scene in IW where she’s holding her stomach is in fact because her baby got dusted, the theories were true, stevenat is canon and she can get pregnant #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/FzJ2jsgB7u— 𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙚 ; sfr🌙 (@widowsfilm) May 2, 2020
So, Tony was a SKRULL?! #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers— Jordan Hart (@JordanHartMusic) May 2, 2020
Bro but when General Ross turned into red Hulk in the end credit scene?!? FIRE BRO #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers— ✨I d i o t✨ (@Moorgitaa) May 2, 2020
I couldn’t believe Natasha had been in a coma since Ultron, and everything through Endgame wound up just being a dream ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/SDxTgloWlD— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 2, 2020
When Yelena took Natasha’s face off... 🤯 #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/okLuRoTtkq— Zach Withers (@ZachWithers) May 2, 2020
That Captain Marvel cameo was insane! AND in the classic black suit! Like WHAAAAAAA @BrandonDavisBD #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/pMYcFYTBxt— The F’n Nerds Podcast (@fn_nerds) May 2, 2020
Somehow palpatine returned and showed up in the end credits of Black Widow #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers— nags (@jessragnarok) May 2, 2020
Taskmaster is a former employee of Tony Stark #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers— Diego (@d1390b) May 2, 2020
Wow...not only was Clint actually Taskmaster, but having him show up in the post-credits as Clint looking for the same Nat he just got defeated by? Brilliant
#BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/dhDfluY4ic— TotallyHuman (@TotallyHuman15) May 2, 2020
Holy hell, the bar scene was legit super cool. I legit pissed my shorts when I saw Logan. #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/NyvgGle9FC— da niel and then g (@le_daniel95) May 2, 2020
#BlackWidowFakeSpoilers— Bryant Clements🎤🎸 (@Bryandini) May 2, 2020
Spiderman and Black Widow get Married and have Spider Babies.🕷 pic.twitter.com/gjwBCYqvQI
Could anyone else not breathe when they rolled out the Tony and Natasha LMDs in the post credits? #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers pic.twitter.com/5rUNw1IxAg— Matt Clark (@matthewXclark) May 2, 2020
