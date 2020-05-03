Black Widow Fake Spoilers Trend on the Marvel Movie’s Original Opening Weekend

Black Widow fake spoilers were declassified by Marvel fans on what would have been opening weekend for the Marvel Studios movie before it was delayed until November by coronavirus. Originally scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, Black Widow reveals what happens to super-spy turned superhero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) when she reunites with her old family — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) — while on the run in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, both of which put her on the path towards wiping out the red in her ledger with a heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Using the hashtag #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers, movie fans tweeted bogus plot points that might have been revealed had Black Widow released to theaters on its original opening weekend.

Such fake spoilers included an appearance by Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from the cancelled Netflix series, Black Widow marrying and having bug babies with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the revelation that the Natasha who died on Vormir to spare Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and unlock the Soul Stone was a shape-shifting Skrull.

When Black Widow releases, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige promises a surprise-filled espionage adventure that takes a revealing look at the ex S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who first appeared in 2010's Iron Man 2:

"She has such a rich backstory," Feige previously told Total Film magazine. "We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people."

Those surprises might not include ideas floated in fans' #BlackWidowFakeSpoilers, some of which can be found below: