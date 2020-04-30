Charlie Cox Doesn't Think There Will Be A Daredevil Season 4

✖

Corporate politics between Netflix and Disney eventually led to the cancellation of half of dozen shows the Marvel brand had on the streamer. Shortly after Disney+ was first announced, Netflix sent Daredevil to the chopping block along with the likes of The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Most would agree the most surprising cancellation comes with Daredevil, a series cancelled just weeks after it premiered a batch of episodes universally acclaimed between fans and critics alike. Then suddenly, with no warning at all, Marvel Television's favorite cast found themselves bumped out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While some might think it's temporary, we recently had the chance to catch up with Daredevil lead Charlie Cox over Zoom in preparation for the ComicBook.com Daredevil Quarantine Watch Party Thursday night. While we had been talking about what a potential fourth season would look like, we asked the actor if he feels that another outing in its current form is possible. The answer? No, probably not.

"I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," Cox tells us. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

The actor points out that the cast of the series is already well onto other projects in their careers. Cox himself just got done starring in a Broadway show right alongside Avengers mainstay Tom Hiddleston. "But when you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult," he adds. "So that's why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don't do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

Even then, he's still holding out a little hope that somehow, someway, Marvel TV Studios and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios can figure out a way to get the gang back together. "You know, maybe it would just be one of those things where it just comes together and works really, really well," the actor concludes.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

Our chat with Cox comes in support of the ComicBook.com #QuarantineWatchParty of Daredevil we're hosting Thursday night. Joining us include showrunner Erik Oleson and actors Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Amy Rutberg, Jay Ali, and Geof Cantor amongst others. If you want to take part in it, gear up Season Three, Episode Four ("Blindsided") and press play right at 9 p.m. Eastern. Be sure to tweet along on Twitter with the #Daredevil and #QuarantineWatchParty hashtags to follow along!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.