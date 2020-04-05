Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases Black Widow Plot Details

On Friday, Marvel Studios announced that Black Widow will open in theaters on November 6th. Marvel intended to release the first film of its Phase 4 slate in May, kicking off the summer movie season. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will instead take the date meant for The Eternals in the fall. Black Widow appears on the cover of the latest interview Total Film, which would have been well-timed with the planned release of the movie. The magazine features an interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Feige hinted that the film will reveal Natasha Romanoff has been busy between appearances in other Marvel Studios films.

“She has such a rich backstory,” Feige says. “We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.”

Star Scarlett Johansson spoke about the themes of the film during an interview last November. “It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family,” Johansson said. “I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway.”

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.