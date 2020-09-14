New Black Widow Total Film Cover Revealed

✖

Black Widow is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine. Some are wondering if the next Marvel Studios movie will follow Wonder Woman 1984's example and push its release date back again. Others believe Marvel should release the movie on demand. Thus far, Disney is sticking to its current November release date. That means it's time to start bringing back to the movie's marketing machine. This subscribers-only cover that features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the mysterious Taskmaster, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian.

Marvel Studios intended to release Black Widow in May. The coronavirus pandemic prevented that, but there's still plenty of excitement for the Avenger's first solo movie.

"She has such a rich backstory," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview. "We've hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She's been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people."

(Photo: Total Film)

Johansson spoke about the themes of the film during an interview last November. "It's a film about self-forgiveness and it's a film about family," Johansson said. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you're in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she's a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that's her journey, well, I hope anyway."

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Black Widow opens in theaters in North America on November 6th.