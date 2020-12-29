Mahershala Ali's Blade Arrives in Blood-Soaked Fan Teaser

✖

Marvel Studios is currently laying the groundwork for its stab at a Blade franchise. As confirmed once again by studio head Kevin Feige earlier this month, he and his team are currently looking for the right filmmakers to bring on board for the project. Starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in place for the titular role, the project is going to be Marvel Studios' first major reboot. While Feige also confirmed a Fantastic Four feature is in active development, Blade is expected to hit theaters shortly before Jon Watts' take on Marvel's First Family.

Though we know virtually nothing about the new take on Eric Brooks, fans have done whatever they can to produce any Blade-centric content possible in a year where zero Marvel Studios content has been available. Another killer fan poster has started to make the rounds online, from the mind of popular Instagrammer @ApexForm.

Featuring Ali's Blade in a comic-accurate suit — with his signature, ahem, blade in tow — the fan art's one of the first we've seen that's practically studio-quality work between the composition and Photoshop work on Ali's character. See it for yourself above.

"I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, 'What are they doing with Blade?' Because I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together," Ali previously told The Tight Rope of his new Marvel role. "And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been film. But also being able to participate in television in a very specific way that had real meaning, but my larger goal was to be able to really navigate between film and television."

Marvel's Blade reboot has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios.

