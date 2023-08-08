Blade Runner Director Ridley Scott Regrets Not Making Sequel

Blade Runner 2049 was one of the biggest hits in the realm of sci-fi back in 2017, and despite its accomplishments, original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott regrets that he didn't get to personally direct it. These comments don't seem to be a reflection of Scott's criticisms of director Denis Villeneuve, but rather seem to showcase how personally connected Scott was to the material. Confirming how connected he is to his own material, the scheduling conflict that prevented Scott from helming 2049 was that he was making Alien: Covenant, his third time directing an installment in the Alien franchise. Scott served as a producer on Blade Runner 2049 and will also produce the upcoming Prime Video TV series Blade Runner 2099.

"I shouldn't have had to make that decision," Scott shared in a recent issue of Empire Magazine, per Variety. "But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2."

It's difficult to deduce whether Scott would have preferred to direct Blade Runner 2049 instead of directing Alien: Covenant, but given that he had aimed to direct yet another Alien film that led into the events of his original 1979 Alien, it would seem more likely that he wishes he had gotten to do both. Luckily, Scott is confirmed to be returning to his Blade Runner franchise with the Blade Runner 2099 TV series, which he is producing but could also offer the opportunity to direct.

"I'm one of the producers," Scott added. "It's all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World."

Part of what is so exciting about Scott's involvement in the project is how his influence helps guide mythologies in unexpected ways. The Alien franchise, for example, largely focused on the monstrous xenomorphs and survivors aiming to fight back against the otherworldly threats, but with Scott's prequel films Prometheus and Covenant, he delivered some alien terrors, though also explored the threats of artificial intelligence. Regardless of whatever audiences might be expecting from his adventures, he manages to circumvent expectations.

Due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, it's unclear when production on Blade Runner 2099 could be moving forward. Scott's latest film, Napoleon, is slated to land in theaters on November 22nd.

Do you wish Scott had directed Blade Runner 2049? Let us know in the comments!