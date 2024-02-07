Multiple Marvel Movies Missing From Disney CEO's Theatrical Schedule

Recent comments by Disney boss Bob Iger might have some MCU fans left scratching their heads. During Disney's latest earnings call Wednesday, Iger skipped over both Thunderbolts and Blade while discussing films the company has set for release in 2025. Both productions have gone through many changes behind the scenes, causing a potentially worrisome scenario for fans hoping to see either movie.

"Looking to our 2025 theatrical slate, we're excited to bring audiences Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four for Marvel, Pixar has Zootopia 2, and then there's Avatar 3," Iger said during the call. "And we're already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings The Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time."

Is Blade ever being released?

Despite its numerous delays, Blade star Mahershala Ali offered a promising update last December, saying he hoped work on the film began sooner rather than later.

"We're working on it. That's the best I could tell you," the actor said in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "I'm really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we'll be back at it relatively soon."

Before that, insiders reported there were iterations of the script that put Blade on the backburner in favor of supporting characters. Those claims have since been debunked by original Blade writer Michael Starrbury.

"I worked on a draft of this before the strike. Never saw a version where Blade was 4th lead or it was a 'narrative led by women and filled with life lessons' but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it. He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of," Starrbury wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In a follow-up tweet, Starrbury added, "Whatever is going on with Blade I'm hoping for the best. Some good folks are involved in that joint."

Blade is currently set for release on November 7, 2025. The original Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes is now streaming on Hulu.

